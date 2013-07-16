Demartek Adds 220v Capabilities to Testing Lab

16 July 2013

In July 2013 Demartek announced the addition of 220VAC electric power to its lab. This includes 220v/230v/240v and expands Demartek’s capabilities to test storage systems, blade servers and other systems that have higher voltage requirements.

This electric power upgrade complements Demartek’s existing electric power infrastructure, which also includes the ability to measure power consumption for various servers, networking and storage systems while under load.

Demartek has ongoing testing initiatives in its lab with solid state storage (SSDs), Fibre Channel, iSCSI, FCoE, SAS and other technologies in benchmark and real-world application environments. Information describing Demartek testing services, infrastructure and contact information is available on our lab validation testing page.

More information

