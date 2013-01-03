Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network, storage and security technologies in its ISO 17025 accredited test lab.

Demartek Shares Benchmark Output File Formats

Updated 16 April 2012 — Added IOmeter 2010

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

We run a variety of benchmark tools in the course of our lab validation tests. We were curious about the actual data that these tools write in their respective data files, so we decided to look inside these files, and share that data. Having knowledge of the data written by these benchmark tools can help decide which tool to use for certain types of tests. This data has implications for compression and data de-duplication. It may also have other implications.

Benchmark tool file formats include:

FIO

IOmeter 2006

IOmeter 2008

IOmeter 2010

SQLIO

SQLIOSim

VDbench

Other benchmark tool file formats will be added.

For each test tool, we show a snapshot of the data at the beginning of the file and at an address a fair distance into the file. The snapshots were taken from our favorite text editor, UltraEdit, from IDM Computer Solutions, Inc. There are three columns of data in these snapshots:

First column: address (hexadecimal) within the file

address (hexadecimal) within the file Second column: hexadecimal values for each byte of the data in the file

hexadecimal values for each byte of the data in the file Third column: character values for each byte of the data in the file

Click on the thumbnail image to get the full size images