Demartek Brocade 6510 Latency Evaluation

4 September 2012

Fibre Channel switches are purpose-built for storage networks, meeting the requirements for high reliability, high availability, predictable performance and low latency. Brocade 16 Gbps Fibre Channel (16GFC) switches are designed and built with these requirements in mind.

General purposes switches with unified port technology such as the Cisco Nexus 5500 Series Switches offer enhanced flexibility and consolidation through multi-protocol switching technology. However, as with many IT equipment choices, customers need to carefully consider the tradeoffs of purpose-built Fibre Channel vs. general purpose unified port switching infrastructure for critical storage traffic.

Brocade commissioned Demartek to evaluate the performance, functionality and latency of the 16 Gbps Fibre Channel Brocade 6510 switch compared with unified port technology on the Cisco Nexus 5548UP when used with Fibre Channel connections.

This report outlines the tradeoffs and technical differences when evaluating purpose-built Fibre Channel and general purpose unified port switches for SAN infrastructure.

