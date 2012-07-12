Demartek Evaluation of High-Performance Oracle RAC Reference Architecture using 16 Gbps Fibre Channel and SSD Technology

Today’s datacenters face a myriad of challenges brought by mounting data volumes, larger user populations, and increasingly more complex data analyses. Many bandwidth-intensive applications such as data warehousing, data mining, high-end video production, seismic data interpretation and high-performance computing applications need faster throughput to satisfy complex, large-scale challenges.

Recent innovations in networking and storage technologies can help alleviate bandwidth issues for high traffic applications. With the recent introduction of networking solutions based on the new 16 Gbps Fibre Channel (16GFC) standard, bandwidth constraints are now loosened. In addition to lower power consumption, these next-generation SAN products provide consistent performance with deterministic latency which is critical for many of these environments.

Solid-state storage (SSD) is another innovative, emerging technology within data centers that is proving its ability to provide extremely good performance for applications that demand high performance and low latency. SSD-based storage systems deliver storage speeds that are far greater than are even theoretically possible or economically feasible with conventional, magnetic storage devices. To fully make use of this speed, SSDs typically connect to servers or networks through multiple high-speed channels.

When combined, these two innovative technologies provide excellent performance and low latency and are a compelling solution for bandwidth-intensive applications such as Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC).



