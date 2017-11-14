Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing .

Demartek Evaluation: Chelsio Terminator 6 (T6) Unified Wire Adapter iSCSI Offload

November 2017

The Chelsio T6 adapters offload a variety of protocols including iSCSI. iSCSI offload enables low latency, higher IOPS, and lower processor utilization for iSCSI storage solutions. In addition, both initiator and target iSCSI offloads are available, allowing offload on both sides of the connection.

Chelsio commissioned Demartek to evaluate the Chelsio T6225-LL-CR 25GbE iSCSI Offload adapter and Chelsio T62100-CR 100GbE iSCSI Offload adapter with synthetic and real-world workloads, comparing the performance and host processor utilization with and without the iSCSI offload functions enabled on the client with hardware offload enabled on the target.

For this project, small block read and small block write synthetic workloads were run, followed by a real world OTLP MySQL database application workload, simulating real applications that customers have running in their datacenters.

More information

