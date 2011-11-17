Demartek Comments on Storage Efficiency and SSDs

November 2011

Dennis Martin, Demartek President and Founder, participated in a panel session on the topic of Storage Efficiencies at the Comdex Virtual Conference in November 2011.

Dennis Martin said that Flash storage not only speeds up storage performance, it also changes some of the other measurements of storage efficiency. For instance, the number of IOPS per Watt falls with SSDs because of their performance and low latency.

When looking at Flash storage on a dollars-per-GB basis compared to spinning disk, Flash will be higher, Martin said. “What we’re finding, though, is Flash in the enterprise space is beginning to get close to the price points for enterprise hard drives... Now when you look at it in terms of dollars-per-IOPS, all of a sudden it looks pretty attractive.”

Listen to the complete virtual conference or view the agenda for all the Comdex Virtual conferences at the Comdex Virtual Conference site.