Demartek Comments on IRS Phone Scam

5 August 2014

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

Last week I was called from the telephone number 202-241-1046 and the person claimed to be from the IRS and asked for somebody other than me. I replied that there was nobody here by that name. He then asked what my name was, so I asked him who he was calling. He said he had to put me on hold. This sounded very much like a scam (fraud), so I hung up the phone.

My phone rang again a few minutes later, and the caller ID indicated the same telephone number as before, so I let it go to voicemail. I did not return his call. However, I saved this voice mail so that you can listen to it for yourself.

IRS Phone Scam voicemail - WAV format (4083 KB)

IRS Phone Scam voicemail - AIFF format (4083 KB)

The IRS has reported a widespread phone scam by people claiming to be from the IRS. If the IRS needs to contact you, they will send something by mail. Here are links from the IRS warning people of this fraud attempt.

You may also want to read the Demartek Identity Theft Prevention Tips and Commentary, available in English and Spanish.

Official IRS page: Tax Scams/Consumer Alerts

The IRS has a full page discussing tax scams and consumer alerts that is updated periodically.