Demartek Evaluation: Dell EMC XC430 Xpress Hyper-Converged Solution

June 2017

The new Dell EMC XC430 Xpress appliance combines the enterprise-class features of the larger XC Series appliances with unique, price-saving innovations to make an affordable, feature-rich all-in-one infrastructure solution for small and medium-sized businesses.

Optimized for smaller organizations, XC430 Xpress consolidates servers and storage in as little as three rack units (3U) of space, providing a compact platform for hyper-converged computing.

The XC Xpress solution arrives from the factory with all the hardware and software pre-installed so that it is simple and easy to deploy and manage by one person, without the need for professional deployment services. The Dell EMC XC430 Xpress platform is powered by Nutanix software and managed through the Nutanix Prism interface. Customers have their choice of hypervisors, and the virtualization licenses are included in the price of the system.

For Microsoft users, XC430 Xpress has tight integration with Hyper-V and seamless integration with Azure Backup Service, providing peace-of-mind that mission-critical data will be backed up safely.

