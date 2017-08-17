Demartek Evaluation: Dell EMC vSAN Mixed Enterprise Workloads with Toshiba SSDs

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a newer technology where a cluster of hypervisor server nodes are deployed in a single chassis containing tightly-integrated server, networking, and storage technology. VMware Virtual SAN (vSAN) manages HCI distributed storage and is part of the VMWare vSphere Hypervisor. Dell EMC provides VMware Virtual SAN (vSAN) Ready Nodes that combine a wide range of Dell hardware and VMware vSAN software into a ready-to-order package, with Toshiba PX05S Series 12Gb/s SAS SSDs. These Dell EMC vSAN Ready Nodes are validated and configured to meet your hyper-converged workload needs, including value-optimized configurations for smaller projects, storage-dense configurations that require large storage capacities or compute-dense solutions for compute-intensive workloads. Dell certifies its vSAN ready node on 2U dual processor Dell EMC R730 servers which are suitable for multiple application workloads.

Demartek deployed a three-node all-flash Dell EMC vSAN cluster with Dell PowerEdge R730 servers. The performance of this cluster should be the same as that of a cluster of Dell EMC vSAN ready nodes. Each server had 5 Toshiba PX05S Series 3.84 TB 12Gb/s SAS SSDs and was running VMware ESXi 6.5. Across the virtual machines (VMs) running on this cluster, several enterprise workloads were deployed including:

VMware vCenter

Windows Server Active Directory

3x Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Exchange Jetstress (4000 mailboxes with heavy I/O profile)

File server and clients

Web server simulation

More information

