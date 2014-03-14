Demartek Evaluation of Dell Dual PERC RAID Controller Availability and Performance

14 March 2014

High availability (HA) configurations are becoming increasingly important, and Dell and LSI are recommending an HA baseline configuration using dual RAID controllers on a split, mirrored backplane. All mirroring in this configuration would be done with software without assistance from the controllers. The PowerEdge Raid Controller (PERC), built on the LSI RAID-on-Chip (ROC) technology, should provide a good underpinning for an HA hypervisor system running VMs and databases on the mirrored drives.

LSI and Dell commissioned Demartek to test dual Dell PERC H710P controllers with a split backplane Dell PowerEdge R820 server, validating system availability when drives or controllers are removed, comparing performance parameters for simple I/O stress tests using one or both raid controllers, and validating performance parameters with two real-world workloads run in VMs.

