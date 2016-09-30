Demartek Evaluation: Accelerating SQL Server 2016 with Dell PowerEdge R830 and QLogic Fibre Channel

25 August 2016

Large enterprises choose modern four-socket servers to power their most demanding workloads, including big data analytics and dense virtualization deployments. The latest Dell PowerEdge R830 four-socket server leverages the current Intel® Xeon® E5 v4 processor family to deliver the highest levels of performance.

Frequently datacenters consider refreshing their compute platforms as certain software applications reach the end of support. Microsoft recently released SQL Server 2016 and declared the end of extended support for SQL Server 2005 SP4.

Dell commissioned Demartek to evaluate the benefits of moving to a data warehousing solution powered by the latest generation of hardware and software. We compared the Dell PowerEdge R830 server running Microsoft SQL Server 2016 connected to an all-flash storage array using 16 Gb Fibre Channel (FC) adapters from QLogic and the older solution consisting of a Dell PowerEdge R820 server running Microsoft SQL Server 2005 SP4 using legacy 8 Gb Fibre Channel technology. We tested both the performance of the Fibre Channel infrastructure and the performance of the servers.

More information

