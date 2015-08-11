Demartek Evaluation - Improving SQL Server Database Performance with Dot Hill AssuredSAN 4824 Flash Upgrades

August 2015

Solid state storage shows up in many places in the datacenter today, from all-flash arrays to direct attached drives and PCIe flash to accelerators that fit somewhere in between servers and storage. With the price of the flash continuing to drop, it is becoming increasing available to the small and medium business for critical computing applications and day-to-day operational computing.

The Dot Hill AssuredSAN 4824 storage array delivers enterprise-class storage at a cost that may be attractive to small and medium businesses. These arrays can offer improved performance by replacing some hard disk drives (HDD) with solid state drives (SSD) for read caching or performance tiering. Dot Hill commissioned Demartek to evaluate the performance of a Microsoft SQL Server database workload on the AssuredSAN 4824 Fibre Channel array in an all-HDD configuration and then repeat the workload with the SSD read caching and SSD performance tiering options installed and configured.

We compared several performance metrics including bandwidth, IOPs, number of database transactions per second, and I/O latency for a complete picture of the AssuredSAN 4824’s suitability to support the scale of workload a small to medium size business might experience.

Evaluation Series: Dot Hill AssuredSAN 4824 Flash Upgrades

Recently Demartek evaluated the Dot Hill AssuredSAN 4824 with Flash Upgrades for different types of workloads. The workloads tested and their results are available at these links:

More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.