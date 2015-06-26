Demartek Becomes an EPA Recognized Independent Test Laboratory

23 December 2013

Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announces today that it has become an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized test laboratory for the United States EPA ENERGY STAR® Data Center Storage program.



“The EPA has applied the basic idea of energy efficiency to entire data center storage products as part of their ENERGY STAR program,” said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. “Demartek has deployed many data center storage products from a variety of manufacturers in its lab over the past few years and is experienced in running applications on these storage systems for conducting various validation and performance tests. The EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program defines a very specific set of tests to be run that provide energy efficiency information for these products, which Demartek has demonstrated its ability to run. In addition, the Demartek lab meets the ENERGY STAR program requirements for supply voltage, voltage tolerance and maximum total harmonic distortion.”

The EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage taxonomy is consistent with the taxonomy developed by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Green Storage Initiative as defined in “SNIA Emerald™ Power Efficiency Measurement Specification.”

For more information about energy efficiency, SNIA Emerald, EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage and Demartek’s experience running these tests, attend the Demartek presentation Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels And Why You Should Care given at the Data Storage Innovation Conference in April 2015.

Additional information regarding the Demartek test lab and Demartek’s ENERGY STAR information is available on the Demartek Lab Testing page.





More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.