Demartek Evaluation: Accelerating Workload Performance with Cisco 16Gb Fibre Channel Deployments

3 June 2016

The computing industry is experiencing increasing demand for storage performance, including greater bandwidth and IOPs along with reduced latency due to demands for increased application performance and continual data growth. Fibre Channel storage area networks (SANs) carry the bulk of storage traffic in the enterprise data center and are being continually improved to meet these increased demands.

As they implement flash storage, enterprises may find themselves constrained by the available bandwidth between the servers and storage, or foresee a constraint as they observe their growing data consumption patterns. The Emulex LPe16002 16Gb Fibre Channel (16GFC) host bus adapter (HBA) addresses these increasing demands on storage performance by providing double the bandwidth of previous generation Fibre Channel HBAs.

Emulex commissioned Demartek to evaluate their 16GFC and 8GFC Fibre Channel adapters in an Oracle database data warehousing environment running on Cisco UCS C-Series servers and Cisco MDS Fibre Channel switches.

