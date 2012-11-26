Demartek Webcast on its Evaluation of Emulex's 16Gb LPe16000B HBA

Webcast — Fri., November 30, 2012 12pm ET/10am MST

Emulex has released its second-generation 16Gb Fibre Channel (16GFC) host bus adapter (HBA), known as the LPe16000B, to address these increasing demands on storage performance.

Demartek audited the results of some tests recently completed using the Emulex LPe16000B 16GFC HBA. The Demartek report, Demartek Emulex LPe16000B 16GFC HBA Evaluation that will be discussed during this webcast was released in early October. This data shows that the new LPe16000B performance is the fastest Fibre Channel HBA in the market. The LPe16000B uses a new on-board controller that delivers approximately 1.2 million IOPS at 512 bytes, 1K byte and 2K byte block sizes for reads, writes and a read/write mix and all with extremely fast response times. Register here.

Event Details