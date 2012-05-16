Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis andof server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise.

Demartek Presents Everything You Wanted To Know About Cabling, But Were Afraid To Ask

Webcast - June 13, 2012 at 9am (PDT)

, President of Demartek, is a special guest on an Emulex webcast discussing 10GbE I/O connectivity. Customers today have a wide selection of servers, switches, adapters and storage for their traditional Storage Area Network environments, virtualization deployments and emerging cloud infrastructures. A critical piece to any data center is the cables making everything work together. With all the cable options available, it can be hard to know which apply to a given scenario. In this webcast, we will provide an overview of cable options, covering topics, such as:

Copper versus fiber-optic cables

Multi-mode versus single-mode

Indoor versus outdoor

Cat 6/6a use

Connector options

Join us on June 13, 2012 at 9am (PDT) for an overview of 10GbE cabling options, learn when to use one cable versus another and walk away a cable expert yourself!

Update — June 13, 2012

The results of this webcast and slides are available here.