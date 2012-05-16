Demartek Presents Everything You Wanted To Know About Cabling, But Were Afraid To Ask
Webcast - June 13, 2012 at 9am (PDT)Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, is a special guest on an Emulex webcast discussing 10GbE I/O connectivity. Customers today have a wide selection of servers, switches, adapters and storage for their traditional Storage Area Network environments, virtualization deployments and emerging cloud infrastructures. A critical piece to any data center is the cables making everything work together. With all the cable options available, it can be hard to know which apply to a given scenario. In this webcast, we will provide an overview of cable options, covering topics, such as:
- Copper versus fiber-optic cables
- Multi-mode versus single-mode
- Indoor versus outdoor
- Cat 6/6a use
- Connector options
Join us on June 13, 2012 at 9am (PDT) for an overview of 10GbE cabling options, learn when to use one cable versus another and walk away a cable expert yourself!
Update — June 13, 2012
The results of this webcast and slides are available here.