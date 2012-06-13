Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis andof server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise.

Demartek Presents Results of 10GbE Cabling Webcast

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, was a special guest on an Emulex webcast on June 13, 2012, discussing 10GbE I/O connectivity. Customers today have a wide selection of servers, switches, adapters and storage for their traditional Storage Area Network environments, virtualization deployments and emerging cloud infrastructures. A critical piece to any data center is the cables making everything work together. With all the cable options available, it can be hard to know which apply to a given scenario. In this webcast, we will provide an overview of cable options, covering topics, such as:

Copper versus fiber-optic cables

Multi-mode versus single-mode

Indoor versus outdoor

Cat 6/6a use

Connector options

This webcast was well attended and the attendees asked many great questions. We asked the attendees a question about their level of adoption of 10GbE technology in their environment. Here are their answers to this question (excludes those that did not answer the question).

What level of 10GbE adoption is your organization?

7% — Fully deployed in production across entire IT infrastructure

44% — Partly deployed in production across parts of my IT infrastructure

12% — Test/Pilot programs in place now

19% — Actively researching and planning 10GbE

17% — Need to research 10GbE

1% — No need for 10GbE, 1GbE is sufficient

The slides from this presentation are available at the following locations: