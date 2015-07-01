Demartek Evaluation - Emulex LPe16002B in VMware Bootstorm Environment

July 2015

In a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment, the act of booting each of the virtual machines frequently has the largest impact on the underlying server, networking and storage resources. In particular, a strong storage system implementation is critical for optimum performance of virtualized desktops, especially during boot storms.

Emulex commissioned Demartek to evaluate the performance of the Emulex LightPulse LPe16002B 16 Gb Fibre Channel (16GFC) HBA in a VMware VDI bootstorm environment and compare the performance to the QLogic QLE2672 16GFC HBA in the same environment. For these tests, 125 virtual machines were booted simultaneously. The storage system used for the virtual desktop environment was an all-flash array.

More information

