Demartek Fibre Channel Deployment Guide
June 2014
By Dennis Martin, Demartek President
The current generation of Fibre Channel, which is 16Gb Fibre Channel, was first introduced in the second half of calendar year 2011, and the industry is beginning to see increased interest and adoption of 16Gb Fibre Channel. Therefore, Demartek has produced this Demartek 16Gb Fibre Channel Deployment Guide, one in a series of technology deployment guides.
This guide is designed for managers and technical professionals within IT departments who are exploring the benefits of deploying, or upgrading to, 16Gb Fibre Channel technology or who are looking for actual deployment examples of 16Gb Fibre Channel solutions. This guide is intended to be used as a reference and is divided into sections including marketplace data, technology areas (HBAs, switches, storage systems, etc.), and deployment guidance for virtual servers, including VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V.
Update: View our Fibre Channel Basics Tutorial Video.
More information
View the Demartek Fibre Channel Deployment Guide
(PDF, 2993 KB)
Demartek Fibre Channel Basics Tutorial
- OVERVIEW
- Audience
- Objectives of this Guide
- About Demartek
- Demartek Videos
- Demartek Lab Notes
- Basic Storage Architectures
- Direct-Attached Storage (DAS)
- Network-Attached Storage (NAS)
- Storage Area Network (SAN)
- Unified Storage
- Demartek Storage Interface Comparison Reference Page
- Fibre Channel Marketplace
- Fibre Channel History
- Past and Current Versions
- Generation 6 Fibre Channel — the Next Version
- 16Gb Fibre Channel Specifics
- Fibre Channel Technology and Definitions
- Direct Connect
- Arbitrated Loop
- Switched Fabric
- Initiators
- Targets
- Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters
- Fibre Channel Storage Arrays
- Fibre Channel Switches and Backbones
- World Wide Node Name and World Wide Port Name
- Switch Management Software
- Fibre Channel Switch Zoning
- Deploying 16Gb Fibre Channel in Virtualized Environments
- Microsoft Hyper-V
- Virtual Hard Disk
- Pass-through (Raw Device Mapping)
- NPIV
- VMware
- Virtual Hard Disk
- Pass-through (Raw Device Mapping)
- NPIV
- Measuring 16Gb Fibre Channel Performance
- Bandwidth, IOPS, and Latency
- Windows Perfmon
- Linux sysstat
- Workload Testing
- 16GB Fibre Channel Best Practices
- Multipath I/O
- Increasing VM Density
- Legal and Trademarks