Demartek Fibre Channel Deployment Guide

June 2014

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

The current generation of Fibre Channel, which is 16Gb Fibre Channel, was first introduced in the second half of calendar year 2011, and the industry is beginning to see increased interest and adoption of 16Gb Fibre Channel. Therefore, Demartek has produced this Demartek 16Gb Fibre Channel Deployment Guide, one in a series of technology deployment guides.

This guide is designed for managers and technical professionals within IT departments who are exploring the benefits of deploying, or upgrading to, 16Gb Fibre Channel technology or who are looking for actual deployment examples of 16Gb Fibre Channel solutions. This guide is intended to be used as a reference and is divided into sections including marketplace data, technology areas (HBAs, switches, storage systems, etc.), and deployment guidance for virtual servers, including VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V.

