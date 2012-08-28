Demartek Presents Analyst Perspective: SSD Caching vs. SSD Tiering — Which One Is Better?

15 June 2012

Wed., August 22, 2012 8:30am

First there was HSM, and then came ILM. But, now that SSDs are gaining in acceptance, automated tiering for SSDs and SSD caching are getting much more serious consideration. Shrinking storage budgets and escalating capacity requirements have made it clear that storage must be managed better. One of the basics of good management is ensuring that data is kept on the most appropriate storage according to its usefulness and importance to the organization. In this session we will compare SSD automated storage tiering and SSD caching, showing commonalities and the differences as well as the advantages and disadvantages of each type of technology. Included will be discussions of hardware and software solutions.

Event Details

What — Flash Memory Summit, Tutorial A-21: Enterprise Caching

When — August 21-23, 2012

Where — Santa Clara, CA

Website — Flash Memory Summit

28 August 2012

View the slides from this presentation by clicking here.

Update — August 2014

