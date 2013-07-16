Demartek Presents at Flash Memory Summit 2013
Dennis Martin, Demartek President, will present and chair sessions at the Flash Memory Summit 2013 in Santa Clara, California, August 13-15, 2013.
- Wednesday, 14 August, 8:30-10:50 a.m. — Forum D-21: Enterprise Caching (Enterprise Storage Track), Chairperson
- Thursday, 15 August, 8:30-10:50 a.m. — Forum D-31: Client Caching (Enterprise Storage Track), Chairperson
- Thursday, 15 August, 3:10-4:25 p.m. — Session 303-B: PCI Express and Enterprise SSDs: Getting the Details Right (PCIe Storage Track), Panelist
Demartek performs various types of SSD testing using real-world, end-to-end systems configurations. In addition, Dennis Martin has written numerous reports, articles and commentaries on the use of SSDs in the enterprise. Relatively recent works that can be considered background reading for the upcoming Flash Memory Summit are:
- Demartek Publishes Article on Best Practices for SSD Technologies
- Demartek Commentary — Horses, Buggies and SSDs
- Demartek SSD Deployment Guide
Dennis Martin will be available during the Flash Memory Summit for private meetings.
For additional details, visit the Flash Memory Summit website.
