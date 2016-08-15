Demartek Evaluation: Accelerating Database Workloads using HPE MSA Storage with Built-in Flash

August 2016

Solid state storage is increasingly deployed in all sizes of datacenters, from the small and medium business to the large enterprise. It comes in many forms including hybrid arrays, direct attached drives, PCIe flash and accelerators that fit somewhere in between servers and storage. With the price of flash continuing to drop, hybrid storage is becoming more compelling to the small and medium business for critical computing applications such as databases and day-to-day operational computing.

The HPE MSA 2042 storage array delivers enterprise-class storage at a cost that may be attractive to small and medium businesses.

We compared several performance metrics including bandwidth, IOPS, number of database transactions per second, and I/O latency for a complete picture of the MSA 2042’s suitability to support the scale of workload a small to medium size business might experience.

