Demartek Evaluation: HPE StoreFabric Gen 6 Fibre Channel Server and Storage Solution

November 2016

Large enterprises choose two-socket servers to power their most demanding workloads, including big data analytics and dense virtualization deployments. The latest HPE DL380 Gen9 two-socket server leverages the current Intel® Xeon® E5 v4 processor family to deliver the highest levels of performance.

Concurrently, datacenters are pairing their high-performance HPE dual-socket servers with Fibre Channel solid-state (flash) storage systems to improve storage performance so that it matches the performance of the new servers. In many cases, however, deploying solid-state storage often moves the performance bottleneck to the storage network, driving users to seek higher performance from their storage network infrastructure.

HPE commissioned Demartek to evaluate its DL380 Gen9 Server connected to an HPE 3PAR StoreServ 8450 All-Flash Storage with 48 SSDs using two different generations of HPE StoreFabric Fibre Channel technology. These include the HPE StoreFabric SN1600E (32GFC) and SN1200E (16GFC) HBAs from Broadcom/Emulex and the HPE StoreFabric B-series SN6600B (32GFC) and SN6000B (16GFC) Fibre Channel Switches from Brocade in a SQL Server 2016 database data warehousing environment running on Windows Server 2016.

More information

