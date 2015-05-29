Demartek Evaluation of HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 16GFC All-Flash Storage

Updated: 28 May 2015

Solid State storage is becoming increasingly common in the computing industry with hybrid and all-flash array deployments taking the place of traditional HDD storage for high performance workloads. The marriage of Gen 5 16 Gb/s Fibre Channel (16GFC) infrastructure (switches, host HBAs) with all-flash arrays—also equipped with Gen 5 16 Gb/s FC targets—is yet another enhancement for high performance flash storage.

HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 All-Flash Storage system delivers high performance at low latency to meet today’s datacenter requirements. To augment this HP recently made Gen 5 16 Gb/s FC targets available on new 3PAR StoreServ storage systems and as an upgrade to existing systems.

HP commissioned Demartek to evaluate the performance of the All-Flash HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 Storage system in an end-to-end Gen 5 16 Gb/s FC SAN and compare it to an end-to-end 8 Gb/s FC environment. Demartek ran an industry-standard, online transaction processing (OLTP) workload in an 8 Gb/s end-to-end FC configuration and then simply replaced the 8 Gb/s FC infrastructure with Gen 5 16 Gb/s FC, measuring the resulting difference in performance.

Evaluation Series: HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 All-flash Array

Over the course of a few months, Demartek performed several Evaluations of the HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450c All-flash Array. These evaluations included 8 and 16 Gb Fibre Channel technologies, database workloads and more. Click on the link to view the list of all of these evaluations.

More information

