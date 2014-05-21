Demartek Evaluation of HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 All-flash Storage

21 May 2014

Solid state storage is transforming the entire computing industry and becoming the de facto standard for high-performance storage systems. Increasing demands of database workloads, growing numbers of virtual machines and more powerful processors are driving demand for ever-faster storage systems, especially those that can deliver that performance with significantly lower latency than in the past.

The HP 3PAR 7450 All-flash storage system provides the high performance and low latency that meet today’s datacenter needs.

HP commissioned Demartek to run database workloads that show the performance of the HP 3PAR 7450 All-flash Storage system. Not only did the StoreServ 7450 showed excellent low latency and fast performance for a typical OLTP database workload, Demartek also found that the StoreServ 7450 was not very heavily taxed with a single OLTP database accessing the array. As a result, we proceeded to run a combination of database workloads including two online transaction processing (OLTP) workloads and a data warehouse workload to see how well this storage system would handle a fairly heavy, mixed workload. We deployed a mixture of 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel infrastructure in this series of tests.

Evaluation Series: HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450 All-flash Array

Over the course of a few months, Demartek performed several Evaluations of the HP 3PAR StoreServ 7450c All-flash Array. These evaluations included 8 and 16 Gb Fibre Channel technologies, database workloads and more. Click on the link to view the list of all of these evaluations.

More information

