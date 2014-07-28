Demartek Evaluation of HP OneView Management Software

28 July 2014

As enterprises deploy increasing numbers of complex systems, managing these systems can be cumbersome. HP has introduced a new management software platform known as HP OneView. OneView attempts to simplify management of these complex systems by providing a dashboard view of these systems and providing automation of typical installation and daily maintenance tasks.

HP commissioned Demartek to compare HP OneView management software and Cisco UCS Manager management software with respect to deploying and maintaining their respective blade server platforms. For our tests, we divided the tasks into those that would typically be performed once during an installation and those ongoing maintenance tasks that would be performed more frequently, in some cases, daily. We believe that functions used in daily operations over months and years of use have the most impact on administrator activities and therefore are more important than those that happen only on the first day during an installation.

More information

View the Demartek Evaluation of HP OneView Management Software

