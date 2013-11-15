Demartek Evaluation of HP StoreFabric SN1000E 16GFC HBA

The computing industry is experiencing an increasing demand for storage performance and bandwidth due to increases in virtual machine density, increasing demands for application performance and continual data growth. Fibre Channel storage area networks (SANs) carry the bulk of storage traffic in the enterprise data center and are beginning to feel the stresses of these increased demands.

In many cases, enterprises are currently constrained by the available bandwidth between the servers and storage, or foresee a constraint as they observe their growing data consumption patterns. Based on the latest Gen 5 (16Gb) Fibre Channel technology, the HP StoreFabric SN1000E 16Gb Fibre Channel (16GFC) host bus adapter (HBA) addresses these increasing demands on storage performance by providing double the bandwidth of previous generation Fibre Channel HBAs.

Demartek deployed an HP ProLiant DL380 Gen8 Server with the HP StoreFabric SN1000E 16GFC HBA and connected this server to an HP StoreServ Storage 7450 all-flash array with four 8GFC host ports. We ran a read-intensive data warehouse workload based on the TPC Benchmark™ standard to determine whether this type of workload could take advantage of the increased bandwidth and performance that Gen 5 Fibre Channel provides. We repeated the database workload test with a previous-generation HP StoreFabric 82E 8Gb Fibre Channel HBA and compared the results.

