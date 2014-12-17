Demartek Offers Hadoop Clustering

Demartek is excited to announce its investment in a new eight-node cluster of servers this month. We are starting with eight Intel Xeon E5 v3 (“Grantley/Haswell-EP”) platforms with 3.5GHz processors, 10GbE network connectivity to each node, and 48TB of local disk capacity across the cluster. Each server node has several PCIe 3.0 I/O slots that can accommodate a variety of adapters including x8 and x16 lane adapters. We will grow this cluster as needed in the future.

This eight-node cluster will be used for Hadoop testing and other distributed computing and storage testing platforms. This set of servers can also be combined with our other servers to drive very heavy storage and networking enterprise workload tests. These servers are already busy running some very interesting test projects.

This new server cluster complements Demartek’s existing data center infrastructure that includes other PCIe 3.0 servers, 10Gb and 40Gb Ethernet/iSCSI/FCoE, 8Gb and 16Gb Fibre Channel, 6Gb and 12Gb SAS and Demartek’s growing collection of SSD storage.

Demartek has ongoing testing initiatives in its lab with servers, networking, and various types of storage including solid state storage, Fibre Channel, iSCSI, FCoE, SAS and other technologies in benchmark and real-world application environments. Our lab validation testing page provides information about our lab testing services, lab accreditations and more.

