Demartek Evaluation of IBM FlashSystem 840 with VMware VMmark 2.5

8 September 2014

IBM® commissioned Demartek to evaluate the performance of IBM FlashSystem™ 840, an all-flash storage array, by running the VMware VMmark2 benchmark against systems under test using FlashSystem 840 as the virtual machine storage. IBM FlashSystem 840 is an all-flash storage system designed for very low, sub-millisecond latency, trademarked as IBM MicroLatency™.

The IBM FlashSystem 840 achieved a near perfect linear scaling for VMmark2 scores across a range of tiles, comparable to or better than similar published results. Latency values from array performance were in the sub-millisecond range, resulting in excellent Quality of Service scores from the benchmark.

