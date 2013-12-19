Demartek Announces ISO 17025 Laboratory Accreditation

19 December 2013

Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, today announces that it has been awarded ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation as an electrical testing laboratory.

ISO 17025 is the international standard by which a laboratory’s commitment to quality is evaluated. Demartek achieved this accreditation by demonstrating technical competence for electrical energy efficiency testing of data center storage equipment with the operation and effectiveness of its laboratory. ISO 17025 not only considers management and technical expertise, but also emphasizes continual product and process improvement.

“ISO 17025 accreditation is an important step in Demartek’s strategy to offer energy efficiency testing for data center storage and related data center equipment,” said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. “Demartek’s strong experience with deploying and running data center storage equipment from a variety of manufacturers, combined with our interest in data center energy efficiency and power consumption puts us in the unique position of performing these energy efficiency tests in our lab in a seasoned, consistent manner.”

Additional information regarding the Demartek test lab and the scope of ISO 17025 accreditation is available on the Demartek Lab Testing page.

