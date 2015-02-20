Demartek Identity Theft Prevention Tips and Commentary - February 2015

In 2015 Demartek once again published a highly-utilized report on identity theft, also known as identity fraud. This form of theft is a widespread crime and one that gets perfected, or new ways invented, on a regular basis. Because ID theft is constantly changing, we felt it best to update our document we first published in 2005, and then updated in 2009, to reflect some new techniques and added commentary about techniques that are losing popularity. This report lists suggestions for individuals and organizations to help reduce the risk of identity theft. Along with updating password security suggestions, including a list of the worst passwords, and ID theft victim advice specific to each of the 50 states, as well as the US federal government and the national and provincial governments of Canada, we have also added new sections for theft techniques that weren't popular, or even fabricated, in 2009.

As technology continues to grow, the best way to protect yourself from ID theft is to stay up-to-date on the ways that your identity can be compromised. Throughout the report we provide detailed ways to protect yourself and your family from the devastating effects that can occur when your private information is obtained, however this type of crime is changing year-to-year and even month-to-month. As we begin to put more personal information online and our lives are made more convenient with the help of newly released technological advances, we must remember that keeping private information private should remain important even if it is not the most convenient option. People trying to compromised your personal information rely on a careless adaptation of new technology to do their work quickly and relatively easily.







View the February 2015 report







Español: Consejos para Prevenir el Robo de Identidad y Comentario

Other Resources for Identity Theft Prevention Tips:

Dennis Martin, Demartek President, is available to speak on this topic to civic groups and other interested parties. Call the Demartek office at (303) 940-7575 to inquire or make arrangements.

This free Demartek Identity Theft Prevention report is provided for our clients and friends due to the tremendous attention generated by identity theft. To download the full report click on the link below. If you feel we have missed a popular form of identity theft, or you detect an error in this report, please contact us about suggestions as we are interested in making this report as helpful and accurate as possible for the current release.

Previous Versions:

View the December 2009 report — English (PDF, 446 KB)

View the December 2009 report — Spanish (Español) (PDF, 467 KB)