Demartek Interview for SNW Europe 2011

We’re delighted to hook up with Dennis Martin, founder and President of Demartek. Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own on-site test lab. Its focus is lab validation testing and performance testing of storage and related hardware and software products.



Q. Tell us a bit about yourself



I wrote my first computer program at age 12 in 1971 on a programmable adding machine and have been working with computers ever since.



Q. Tell us a little bit about your analyst firm and its interest in data storage.



Demartek started from the beginning doing lab work, and we like to run real-world applications on hardware and software solutions in our lab, and then write about them after running them. We focus on the technical and deployment side of the business. We have servers, networking and storage infrastructure in our lab, and find that we must keep current with the latest generation of hardware and software.



Q. What’s hot in storage this year?



Solid state storage, or solid state drive technology is very hot. I decided last year that all of our production desktop machines should boot from SSDs, so we purchased and deployed those. We boot our new lab servers from SSDs, and my current laptop computer uses an SSD. We also have several SSDs of various types in our lab that we use for testing.



