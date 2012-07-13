Demartek Lab Upgrades June 2012

Demartek announces the upgrade of its lab and the addition of new resources and capabilities. The Demartek lab has been expanded with additional rack space, increased electric power and upgraded air conditioning. In addition we have added the following resources:

A second large memory server with 12 cores, 24 threads and 144 GB RAM

A Nimbus Data all-flash storage array with 8 Gb Fibre Channel, 10 Gb iSCSI and 56 Gb InfiniBand (FDR) host interfaces (purchased at a discount)

16 Gbps Fibre Channel (16GFC) infrastructure

Our own WAN connection for testing remote storage, replication and other similar functions

These new capabilities complement Demartek’s existing infrastructure that includes 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet/iSCSI/FCoE, 4Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel, 3Gb and 6Gb SAS and Demartek’s growing collection of SSD devices.

Demartek has ongoing testing initiatives in its lab with server virtualization, solid state storage, a variety of storage interfaces and other technologies in benchmark and real-world application environments. Additional information is available on our lab validation testing page.

