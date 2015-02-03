Demartek Evaluation - Lenovo Storage Array S3200

January 2016

Small and medium-sized businesses frequently look for cost-effective storage solutions for their important applications. Lenovo offers the Lenovo Storage S3200 mid-range storage area network (SAN) storage system that can be used for a variety of application environments. It supports multiple host interfaces including 16 Gbps Fibre Channel, 10 Gbps iSCSI and 12 Gbps SAS.

Lenovo commissioned Demartek to evaluate the Lenovo Storage S3200 storage array as the storage system used for a variety of workloads. Three separate reports provide our evaluation for three workloads including Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft SQL Server and a mixed workload of multiple applications.

