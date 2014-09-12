Demartek Evaluation of NetApp EF540 All-Flash Array and the SANtricity SSD Cache Technology

20 September 2013

As flash storage options proliferate and become required in the enterprise, IT professionals must analyze various types of flash storage solutions in order to determine the best fit for many of their applications. In those cases where mission-critical applications need the fastest performance, an all-flash solution can be the right choice. In other cases, a solution that uses flash as a caching layer combined with hard disk drive technology may be the best choice.

Through its EF-Series and E-Series portfolio, NetApp provides both of these types of solutions. The EF540 all-flash array is designed to deliver extreme performance for latency-sensitive data and accelerate business-critical applications. The E-Series SANtricity SSD Cache feature is designed to work with HDD’s to accelerate read IOPs.

NetApp commissioned Demartek to evaluate the performance of its EF540 flash array and the E-Series SANtricity SSD Cache technology. The EF540 system testing was performed with 24 800GB SSDs. The E-Series SSD Cache testing was done on an E5460 system with 20 NL-SAS drives and a single 800GB SSD.

More information

To be notified when we post new deployment guides, evaluation reports and commentaries, sign-up for our free monthly newsletter, Demartek Lab Notes. We do not give out, rent or sell our email list.