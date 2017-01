Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing .

Demartek Evaluation of NetApp Flash Accel

14 April 2014

In April 2014, NetApp notified Demartek that the product known as NetApp Flash Accel has been withdrawn from the marketplace.

The Demartek validation report for Flash Accel has been removed from the Demartek website.

