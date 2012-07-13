Demartek NetApp Multiprotocol Storage Evaluation

6 January 2012

By Dennis Martin, Demartek President

One of the advantages of the NetApp Unified Storage solutions is that these end-to-end solutions support a full range of Ethernet and Fibre Channel storage protocols including NFS, CIFS, iSCSI, Fibre Channel and FCoE across the entire FAS and V-Series product family from entry to high-end systems, with the same core software and management software. The Ethernet protocols, NFS, CIFS, iSCSI and FCoE are supported on a single connection at 10Gb speeds and Fibre Channel is supported at 8Gb speed on a separate connection. In addition, because of the advanced features of Data Center Bridging (DCB) for Ethernet, NetApp supports the ability to allocate bandwidth to different traffic types within the Ethernet environment, separating the FCoE traffic from the NFS, CIFS and iSCSI traffic.

NetApp commissioned Demartek to evaluate its FAS3240, one of the members of its full line of unified storage solutions, for its ability to handle a full load of mixed traffic types simultaneously.

The NetApp FAS3240 storage system was able to handle multiple file and block protocols simultaneously including NFS, iSCSI, FC and FCoE, and supported the bandwidth allocation capabilities of DCB known as Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS). It also provides traditional Fibre Channel data access on separate Fibre Channel connections within the same storage controller.

We were able to provide enough of a workload to fill one 10GbE connection with a mixture of NFS, iSCSI and FCoE traffic while at the same time providing a full line rate 8Gb Fibre Channel protocol workload. In addition, we were able to adjust the bandwidth priority of the DCB Ethernet traffic by setting the FCoE bandwidth priority in the DCB Ethernet switch.

