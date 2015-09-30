Demartek Evaluation of PMC-Sierra Flashtec NVMe2032 Controller vs. Eight SATA SSDs

September 2015

Flash storage is increasingly deployed in the enterprise. For many applications, local “server-side” flash storage is an appropriate way to deploy this very fast storage solution.

NVM Express (NVMe) is a scalable host controller interface designed for enterprise and client systems that use PCI Express (PCIe) non-volatile memory devices such as SSDs. The goal is to reduce the host software stack in order to keep pace with the reduced latencies of NAND flash SSDs and the technologies that will follow NAND flash in the future.

There are several types of server-side flash, and PMC-Sierra commissioned Demartek to perform a comparison of the PMC-Sierra Flashtec NVMe2032 PCIe SSD with eight high-performance SATA SSDs in a real-world workload environment. The PMC-Sierra Flashtec NVMe2032 controller can be deployed in a PCIe card form factor or a drive form factor.

Additional information on NVMe and SATA is available on the Demartek Storage Interface Comparison page.

More information

