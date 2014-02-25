Demartek Presents at Data Storage Innovation (DSI) Conference April 2014

Updated: 25 February 2014

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present at the Data Storage Innovation (DSI) Conference in Santa Clara, California, April 22-24, 2014.

This event is owned and produced by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), and the April 2014 event is the inaugural conference. It is designed for IT decision-makers, technology implementers, and those expected to influence, implement and support data storage innovation as actual production solutions.

Demartek sessions:

Tuesday, April 22, 9:25 a.m. — Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels and Why You Should Care

Wednesday, April 23, 1:30 p.m. — Next Generation Storage Networking for Next Generation Data Centers

We all know about ENERGY STAR labels on refrigerators and other household appliances. In an effort to drive energy efficiency in data centers, the EPA announced its ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program in December 2013 that allows storage systems to get ENERGY STAR certification. This program uses the taxonomies and test methods described in the SNIA Emerald Power Efficiency Measurement specification, which is part of the SNIA Green Storage Initiative. In this session, Dennis Martin will discuss the similarities and differences in power supplies used in computers you build yourself and in data center storage equipment, 80PLUS ratings, and why it is more efficient to run your storage systems at 230v or 240v rather than 115v or 120v. Dennis will share his experiences running the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage tests in the Demartek lab for storage systems and why vendors want to get approved.

Learning objectives:

Learn about power supply efficiencies

Learn about 80PLUS power supply efficiency ratings

Learn about running datacenter equipment at 230v vs. 115v.

Learn about the SNIA Emerald Power Efficiency Measurement

Learn about the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program

With 10GigE gaining popularity in data centers and storage technologies such as 16Gb Fibre Channel beginning to appear, it’s time to rethink your storage and network infrastructures. Learn about futures for Ethernet such as 40GbE and 100GbE, 32Gb Fibre Channel and other storage networking technologies. We will touch on some technologies such as USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 2 that may find their way into datacenters later in 2014. We will also discuss cabling and connectors and which cables NOT to buy for your next datacenter build out.

Learning objectives:

What is the future of Fibre Channel?

What I/O bandwidth capabilities are available with the new crop of servers?

Share some performance data from the Demartek lab for 16Gbps Fibre Channel, 10GbE converged networks, 10Gbps iSCSI and more

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for Data Storage Innovation (DSI) Conference.