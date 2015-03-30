Demartek Presents at Data Storage Innovation (DSI) Conference April 2015

Updated: 4 March 2015

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present at the Data Storage Innovation (DSI) Conference in Santa Clara, California, April 7-9, 2015.

This event is owned and produced by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA). It is designed for IT decision-makers, technology implementers, and those expected to influence, implement and support data storage innovation as actual production solutions.

Demartek sessions:

Tuesday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. — Next Generation Storage Networking for Next Generation Data Centers

Wednesday, April 8, 4:55 p.m. — Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels and Why You Should Care

Thursday, April 9, 11:25 a.m. — Untangled: Improve Efficiency with Modern Cable Choices

Next Generation Storage Networking for Next Generation Data Centers

With 10GigE gaining popularity in data centers and storage technologies such as 16Gb Fibre Channel making solid gains, it's time to rethink your storage and network infrastructures. Learn about futures for Ethernet such as 40GbE, 100GbE and the new 25Gb Ethernet. Get an update on 32Gb Fibre Channel, 12Gb SAS and other storage networking technologies. We will touch on some technologies such as NVMe, USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 2 that may find their way into datacenters later in 2015. We will also discuss cabling and connectors and which cables NOT to buy for your next datacenter build out.

Learning objectives:

What is the future of Fibre Channel and Ethernet Storage?

What I/O bandwidth capabilities are available with the new crop of servers?

Share some performance data from the Demartek lab

Update: 7 April 2015

View Dennis Martin’s Next Generation Storage Networking presentation (PDF, 1576 KB)

Storage Systems Can Now Get ENERGY STAR Labels and Why You Should Care

We all know about ENERGY STAR labels on refrigerators and other household appliances. In an effort to drive energy efficiency in data centers, storage systems can now get ENERGY STAR certification through the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program. This program uses the taxonomies and test methods described in the SNIA Emerald Power Efficiency Measurement specification, which is part of the SNIA Green Storage Initiative. In this session, Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, the first SNIA Emerald Recognized Tester company, will discuss the similarities and differences in power supplies used in computers you build yourself and in data center storage equipment, 80PLUS ratings, and why it is more efficient to run your storage systems at 230v or 240v rather than 115v or 120v. Dennis will share his experiences running the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage tests in the Demartek lab for storage systems and why vendors want to get approved.

Learning objectives:

Learn about power supply efficiencies

Learn about 80PLUS power supply efficiency ratings

Learn about running datacenter equipment at 230v vs. 115v.

Learn about the SNIA Emerald Power Efficiency Measurement

Learn about the EPA ENERGY STAR Data Center Storage program

Update: 9 April 2015

View Dennis Martin’s Storage Systems ENERGY STAR Labels presentation (PDF, 1761 KB)

Untangled: Improve Efficiency with Modern Cable Choices

As storage systems become denser and data rates increase, designers and end-users are faced with a dizzying number of choices when it comes to selecting the best data cables to use between controllers and storage shelves. In this session, Dennis Martin, Demartek President, explains the difference between passive and active data cables and the benefits available in terms of airflow, distance and power consumption. In addition, active optical cables (AOC) and connectors such as CX4, QSFP+ and others will be explained. We will discuss 40Gb Ethernet, 100Gb InfiniBand, 12Gb SAS, 16Gb Fibre Channel and futures for these and other types of interfaces used for storage systems. We will also discuss future connectors such as SFP28 and QSFP28.

Learning objectives:

Learn when to use active data cables

Learn about active optical cables

Learn how to clean up the back-of-the-rack clutter

Update: 9 April 2015

View Dennis Martin’s Modern Cable Choices presentation (PDF, 1272 KB)

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for Data Storage Innovation (DSI) Conference.