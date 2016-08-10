Dennis Martin likes to include results from the ISO 17025 accredited Demartek lab when he speaks at conferences and user group meetings.

Demartek Discusses Real-World Performance of Flash-Based Storage Systems at the Flash Memory Summit 2016

June 2016

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will participate at the Flash Memory Summit 2016 discussing various aspects of real-world performance involving flash technology and other data center technologies. The Flash Memory Summit 2016 will be held in Santa Clara, California, August 9-11, 2016.

Flash memory is a key technology enabling new designs for many products in the consumer, computer and enterprise markets. The Flash Memory Summit is the only place where you will hear the people making these products happen! Network with companies and people that will create the next generation of hardware and software at the Flash Memory Summit.

Tuesday, August 9, 9:45am - 10:50am: How Flash-Based Storage Performs on Real Applications (Session 102-C)

(Session 102-C) Thursday, August 11, 8:30am - 9:35am: Storage Protocol Offload for Virtualized Environments (Session 301-F)

Dennis Martin will also present NVMe over Fabrics is Headed Our Way at the Storage Valley Supper Club, Thursday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

How Flash-Based Storage Performs on Real Applications

Intended Audience

Anyone who is using, buying, planning, developing, selling, or marketing flash-based storage products and needs to understand their performance under real-world conditions. Especially valuable for storage managers, storage engineers, data center managers and engineers, system architects, CTOs and CIOs, product planners, product managers and marketing engineers, design engineers, test engineers, performance analysts, and sales and marketing managers and executives.

Description

How does flash-based storage perform in the real world? Demartek will report on vendor-neutral performance tests run on database and virtualization workloads typical of today’s data centers. The tests cover both hybrid and all-flash storage systems from several manufacturers, using a variety of form factors and interfaces and including both block and file protocols. Attendees will obtain reasonable estimates of what to expect in practice, since the tests are independent and focus on current applications and environments. The results also reveal other advantages of flash-based storage, what the instructor calls “happy side effects”. Demartek will also discuss likely near-term advances. Vendors will learn how their products shape up and where they should put their efforts.

Technologies to be discussed include server-side flash, flash in the storage network, flash in the storage array, hybrid storage arrays, all-flash arrays, interfaces including NVMe, 32Gb Fibre Channel, 25Gb and 100Gb Ethernet, and RoCE.

About the Instructor:

Dennis Martin is the founder and President of Demartek, an analyst firm focused on validation and performance testing of data center products. Demartek has its own fully equipped, modern test lab with the features required to emulate today’s data centers. Its widely recognized reports cover products and technologies from both well-known vendors and startups, including Brocade, Cisco, Dell, EMC, Emulex, Fusion-io, HP, IBM, Intel, NetApp, Nimbus Data, QLogic, Violin Memory and others. Demartek also produces popular industry references, including its “Storage Interface Comparison” covering every interface used by storage systems and its “SSD Deployment Guide” that explains everything you need to know to deploy flash-based storage systems in the datacenter. Dennis’ commentary “Horses, Buggies and SSDs” is a must-read for getting the long-term view of flash and other non-volatile storage technologies. Dennis is frequently quoted in the press (in such outlets as TechTarget, Market Watch, and Street Insider) on such topics as best practices for deploying SSD technologies and analyzing performance claims for all-flash arrays. A 36-year veteran of the technology industry, Dennis was previously a Senior Analyst with Evaluator Group and a marketing and engineering executive with StorageTek. He has been a Microsoft storage MVP since 2005.

When he is not deploying, testing, or speaking about SSD technologies, Dennis enjoys playing racquetball.

Storage Protocol Offload for Virtualized Environments

Panel Session

This panel session will include three presentations, including the presentation described below by Dennis Martin.

High performance flash arrays systems supporting virtualized workloads can benefit tremendously from the latest storage offload technologies. Performance-oriented architectures for high performance arrays require architects to choose the right flash, high-throughput storage interfaces, and network interfaces that maximize efficiency for data center scalability. Remote transfer standards, the latest memory standards, and high-speed fabrics are also a big part of future high-performance systems.

Update: View the Demartek RoCE Deployment Guide.

NVMe over Fabrics is Headed Our Way

Storage Valley Supper Club

NVM Express (NVMe) has been gaining traction since it was introduced a few years ago. Although NVMe offers tremendous performance advantages, NVMe is limited to PCI Express bus distances. However, earlier this summer, NVMe over Fabrics was announced, solving the distance problem. Dennis Martin, Demartek President will explain NVMe over Fabrics and some of its features and benefits.

The Flash Memory Summit will be held at:



Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy.

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for Flash Memory Summit.

Demartek public projects and materials are announced on a variety of social media outlets. These include Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Click any of the icons below to visit our pages.