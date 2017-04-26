Dennis Martin likes to include results from the ISO 17025 accredited Demartek lab when he speaks at conferences and user group meetings.

Demartek Discusses Real-World Performance of Flash-Based Storage Systems at the Flash Memory Summit 2017

April 2017

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will participate at the Flash Memory Summit 2017 discussing various aspects of real-world performance involving flash technology and other data center technologies. The Flash Memory Summit 2017 will be held in Santa Clara, California, August 8-10, 2017.

Dennis will also participate in panel discussions at the Flash Memory Summit 2017. The specific dates and times for these sessions will be posted soon.

The Performance Story: An Independent Evaluation of Flash Storage

Intended Audience

Storage managers, storage engineers, data center managers and engineers, system architects, CTOs and CIOs, product planners, product managers and marketing engineers, design engineers, test engineers, performance analysts and sales and marketing managers and executives.

Description

Everyone (designers, marketers, salespeople, executives and customers) wants to know how flash storage really performs. And they want to know it from an independent source using real-world applications, providing them reasonable examples of what to expect. Demartek will report on vendor-neutral performance tests run on database and virtualization workloads that are typical of today’s data centers. Vendors will learn how their products shape up and where they should put their efforts. Demartek will also discuss recent advances such as NVDIMM, NVMe over Fabrics and high-speed interfaces such as 100 Gb Ethernet and 32 Gb Fibre Channel.

About the Instructor:

Dennis Martin is the founder and President of Demartek, an analyst firm focused on validation and performance testing of data center products. Demartek has its own fully equipped, modern test lab with the servers, networking and storage gear found in today’s data centers. Its widely recognized reports cover products and technologies from both well-known vendors and startups, including Broadcom, Cavium, Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, Intel, Microsemi, NetApp, Nimbus Data, Pure Storage, Samsung, Seagate, Toshiba, Western Digital and others. Demartek also produces popular industry references, including its “Storage Interface Comparison” covering every interface used by storage systems and its “SSD Deployment Guide” that explains everything you need to know to deploy flash-based storage systems in the datacenter. Dennis’ commentary “Horses, Buggies and SSDs” is a must-read for getting the long-term view of flash and other non-volatile storage technologies. Dennis is frequently quoted in the press (in such outlets as TechTarget, Market Watch, and Street Insider) on such topics as best practices for deploying SSD technologies and analyzing performance claims for all-flash arrays. A 37-year veteran of the technology industry, Dennis was previously a Senior Analyst with Evaluator Group and a marketing and engineering executive with StorageTek. He has been a Microsoft storage MVP since 2005.

When he is not deploying, testing, or speaking about SSD technologies, Dennis enjoys playing racquetball.

The Flash Memory Summit will be held at:



Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy.

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for Flash Memory Summit.

