Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis andof server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise.

Demartek Presents at the Flash Memory Summit in August 2011

22 July 2010

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will participate in two panel discussions at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, August 9-11, 2011. These panels are:

Implementing Solid State Storage Technology in the Database Infrastructure

High performance, enterprise level Solid State Storage (SSS) flash-based products have provided significant performance gains to the database infrastructure. SSS can be used for a data cache and/or for primary storage. SSS can be implemented using a Storage Area Network (SAN), direct attached storage (DAS), and on internal PCIe accelerator boards. Choosing the right implementation can be a challenging proposition for the DBA. In this panel discussion, we will look at various database applications and review the different options available, with the benefits and challenges of each.

Solid State Drive (SSD) Technology

Solid state drives (SSDs) have quickly become a major component in a wide range of storage systems. Faster, smaller, lower-power, and more rugged than hard drives, they increase storage system performance and reduce both footprint and power consumption. This session gives you information on key aspects in the design and use of future generations of SSDs. Topics to be covered include stacking SSDs, quality between the different SSD formats, open SSDs, important features of SSD connectors, power design issues, and the relationship between HDD and flash memory technology development and its influence on SSDs.

Chairperson: Dennis Martin, Demartek

Presentations: