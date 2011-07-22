Demartek Presents at the Flash Memory Summit in August 2011
22 July 2010
Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will participate in two panel discussions at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, August 9-11, 2011. These panels are:
- Tuesday, August 9, 10:10 a.m.: Implementing Solid State Storage Technology in the Database Infrastructure
- Tuesday, August 9, 2:10 p.m.: Solid State Drive (SSD) Technology
Implementing Solid State Storage Technology in the Database Infrastructure
High performance, enterprise level Solid State Storage (SSS) flash-based products have provided significant performance gains to the database infrastructure. SSS can be used for a data cache and/or for primary storage. SSS can be implemented using a Storage Area Network (SAN), direct attached storage (DAS), and on internal PCIe accelerator boards. Choosing the right implementation can be a challenging proposition for the DBA. In this panel discussion, we will look at various database applications and review the different options available, with the benefits and challenges of each.
Solid State Drive (SSD) Technology
Solid state drives (SSDs) have quickly become a major component in a wide range of storage systems. Faster, smaller, lower-power, and more rugged than hard drives, they increase storage system performance and reduce both footprint and power consumption. This session gives you information on key aspects in the design and use of future generations of SSDs. Topics to be covered include stacking SSDs, quality between the different SSD formats, open SSDs, important features of SSD connectors, power design issues, and the relationship between HDD and flash memory technology development and its influence on SSDs.
Chairperson: Dennis Martin, Demartek
Presentations:
- Signal Integrity Challenges for HighSpeed Low Profile Disk Drive Connector
Saujit Bandhu, Senior Principal Engineer, 3M Innovation (Singapore)
- An Analysis of Flash and HDD Technology Transfer
Edward Grochowski, Independent Consultant
- Power Design Issues for Enterprise SSD
Sang-Won Lee, Associate Professor, Sungkyunkwan University (Korea)
- Differentiating Quality Between SLC, eMLC, and MLC
C.C. Wu, Director of Engineering, Innodisk
- SSD Trim Commands Significantly Reduce Necessity of Overprovisioning
Tasha Frankie, Graduate Student, UCSD