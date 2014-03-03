Dennis Martin likes to include results from the ISO 17025 accredited Demartek lab when he speaks at conferences and user group meetings.

Demartek Discusses Next Generation Storage Technologies at the IT Roadmap Conference Chicago March 2014

7 February 2014

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will discuss next generation storage technologies at the IT Roadmap Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, March 18, 2014.

IT Roadmap 2014 in Chicago is your opportunity to explore the technologies, trends and solutions that are shaping the next-generation enterprise. Energize your IT strategy—in one day and one convenient place.

March 18, 10:10am - 10:40am: From the Lab to You: Storage Technologies of the Future

March 18, 10:50am - 12:00pm: Dennis Martin will act as moderator for the two sessions immediately following his session

From the Lab to You: Storage Technologies of the Future

With 10GigE gaining popularity in data centers and storage technologies such as 16Gb Fibre Channel beginning to appear, it’s time to rethink your storage and network infrastructures. Learn about futures for Ethernet such as 40GbE and 100GbE, 32Gb Fibre Channel and other storage networking technologies. We will touch on some technologies such as USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 2 that may find their way into datacenters later in 2014. We will also discuss cabling and connectors and which cables NOT to buy for your next datacenter build out.

The following topics will be addressed:

What is the future of Fibre Channel?

What I/O bandwidth capabilities are available with the new crop of servers?

Share some performance data from the Demartek lab for 16Gbps Fibre Channel, 10GbE converged networks, 10Gbps iSCSI and more

The IT Roadmap Chicago Conference and Expo will be held at:



Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

5555 N. River Road

Rosemont, IL 60019

tel:847-692-2220

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for IT Roadmap Chicago 2014.