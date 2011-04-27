Demartek Presents iSCSI Technology and Best Practices Webcast
30 March 2011
Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present Everything You Need to Know to Deploy iSCSI in Your Datacenter, a SNIA webcast, that will include a discussion of iSCSI technologies and best practices.
IP storage networks are a popular choice for today’s Cloud based and Virtualized data centers. Demartek’s Dennis Martin will share first-hand expertise and actionable best practices for effectively deploying iSCSI storage networks. It doesn’t matter if you have a large, medium or small environment, Dennis will provide application specific recommendations that you won’t want to miss.
This event is being held in cooperation with SNIA and the Ethernet Storage Forum.
Title: Everything You Need to Know to Deploy iSCSI in Your Datacenter
Date: Thursday, 21 April 2011
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, 17:00 GMT
Register for this BrightTalk webcast at http://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/26785.
27 April 2011
View the presentation. (PDF, 1475 KB)