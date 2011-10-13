Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis andof server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise.

Demartek to Present at SNW Europe in November 2011

15 August 2011

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present two sessions and participate in a panel at the Storage Networking World Conference (SNW) in Frankfurt, Germany in November 2011.

I/O Virtualization - The Next Virtualization Frontier

Do you use the full bandwidth in all of your server adapters, network interface cards, RAID controllers all the time? Or do you only need peak bandwidth for these adapters some of the time? Would you like to make a rack full of servers use only the storage and network adapters that they actually need, rather than having to put expensive cards in every server? I/O virtualization is emerging as a great way to virtualize your underused adapters across your server infrastructure. In this session, we will define I/O virtualization and how it complements server virtualization. We will discuss extending the PCI Express bus and InfiniBand bus and new standards such as SR-IOV and MR-IOV. We will also discuss how I/O Virtualization compares to technologies such as Fibre Channel NPIV, DCB and FCoE. As is customary, Dennis will discuss results of his early lab testing with these technologies.

Learning objectives include:

Learn about I/O Virtualization and standards such as SR-IOV and MR-IOV.

How I/O Virtualization works with server virtualization.

Discuss good candidate environments for deploying I/O Virtualization.

Unified Storage Networking

The leading switch vendors have revealed their visions of a unified data center network infrastructure (converged networking), and the adapter vendors are providing new adapters. It sounds good, but what are the ramifications for the storage networking infrastructures you have in place. This session will cover existing technologies that are available now and what is still needed, the key protocols and standards such as Data Center Bridging (DCB), also known as Enhanced Ethernet, and Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) that will make the unified data center work, the advantages and disadvantages of having an integrated network, and how currently installed storage networks will be affected.

In addition, Dennis will include some of the results from his unified network testing with Enhanced Ethernet and FCoE in the Demartek lab.

Learning objectives include:

Learn about converged networking and what it means for storage administrators.

Understand the current state of the technology and where it is headed.

See some actual examples of unified storage networking.

Panel Discussion: FCoE - Fibre Channel over Ethernet

Dennis will be moderating this discussion on Fibre Channel over Ethernet with other industry participants. For more information, please visit PoweringTheCloud.com