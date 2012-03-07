Demartek to Present at SNW USA in April 2012

February 2012

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present three sessions and moderate in a panel session at the Storage Networking World Conference (SNW) in Dallas, Texas in April 2012.

Analyst Perspective and Test Lab Report: 16Gb Fibre Channel Performance and Recommendations

Fibre Channel storage is a multi-billion dollar industry and remains the dominant SAN fabric architecture with millions of FC ports deployed in large datacenters. 16Gb Fibre Channel can accommodate increased workloads that higher density virtualization, private cloud storage and the increasing deployment of SSD technology bring to SAN fabrics. In this session, Dennis will present the use cases for 16Gb FC, discuss what is available today, interoperability with previous generations of FC and provide guidance for cabling, connectors, patch panels and other infrastructure as you plan ahead. In addition, we will share Demartek lab performance test results with 16Gb FC infrastructure including the use of virtualization and SSD technology.

Analyst Perspective: Fibre Channel and Fibre Channel over Ethernet Solutions for today and tomorrow — A Panel Discussion

Fibre Channel has been and is the dominant storage networking technology in the datacenter today. With continued advances in Fibrechannel the deployment of 16GFC and FCOE as well as the development of 32 GFC Fibrechannel will contiune to be the dominant player in storage in the data center for years to come. The panel will discuss the contiuned benefits of Fibre channel, ehancements and advancments to the technology and what they see on the storage horizon looking ahead.

Analyst Perspective and Test Lab Report: Using File Server Protocols for Block-Based Storage Workloads

Many workloads, such as database, email, virtual machine migration and others are usually performed using traditional block-based storage protocols, such as Direct Attached Storage (DAS) or Storage Area Networks (SAN) including Fibre Channel or iSCSI. Technologies are being developed that enable all of these workloads to be performed in non-traditional ways, including using file servers with file-based protocols over Ethernet. These technologies provide a simple way to deploy these workloads while maintaining expected performance levels. In this session, Demartek will explain how SMB 2.2 (CIFS) enables applications to use file servers for workloads usually thought to require block storage protocols. This session will include a sneak peek at Windows 8. Examples and test results from the Demartek lab will be included in this presentation.

Analyst Perspective: I/O Virtualization - The Next Virtualization Frontier

Do you use the full bandwidth in all of your server adapters, network interface cards, RAID controllers all the time? Or do you only need peak bandwidth for these adapters some of the time? Would you like to make a rack full of servers use only the storage and network adapters that they actually need, rather than having to put expensive cards in every server? I/O virtualization is emerging as a great way to virtualize your underused adapters across your server infrastructure. In this session, we will define I/O virtualization and how it complements server virtualization. We will discuss extending the PCI Express bus and InfiniBand bus and new standards such as SR-IOV and MR-IOV. We will also discuss how I/O Virtualization compares to technologies such as Fibre Channel NPIV, DCB and FCoE. This session will include a sneak peek at Windows 8. As is customary, Dennis will discuss results of his early lab testing with these technologies.