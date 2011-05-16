Demartek to Present SSD technologies at the Storage Decisions Conference in June 2011

16 March 2011

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present two sessions at the Storage Decisions Conference in Chicago on June 21, 2011. These sessions are:

Dennis will also be participating in the "Ask the Experts" sessions—free one-on-one consultative sessions where expert presenters are available to answer your questions. Dennis will be available on Tuesday from 1:15-1:55 p.m.

Automated Storage Tiering in General

First there was HSM, then came ILM, but this time around, automated tiering--without a catching acronym to hang on it--is getting much more serious consideration. Shrinking storage budgets and escalating capacity requirements have made it clear that storage must be managed better. One of the basics of good management is ensuring that data is kept on the most appropriate storage according to its usefulness and importance to the organization. Automated storage tiering represents a bold step in that direction, and most major storage vendors have jumped on the tiering bandwagon--but there are key differences in how they tier, and some software alternatives to consider as well.

Making the Case for Solid-State Storage

Everybody knows that solid-state storage runs fast and cool, and uses far less power than hard disk alternatives. And everybody knows that solid state is darned expensive, too. In this session, we'll see where SSD can have the most impact in a storage environment, including looking at the various implementation alternatives. We will discuss the device choices and data placement choices you need to make when considering SSD deployments. We'll also crunch the numbers with a financial breakdown of SSD implementation and help you determine if solid state is cost effective for your company, taking into account newer technologies like automated tiering that make solid state a more viable alternative in some cases.