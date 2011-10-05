Demartek Presents SSD technologies at the Storage Decisions Conference in November 2011

5 October 2011

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present two sessions and is available for consultation in the "Ask The Experts Zone" at the Storage Decisions Conference in San Francisco, November 8, 2011. These sessions are:

These sessions are similar to the sessions Dennis Martin presented at Storage Decisions Chicago 2011 and Storage Decisions New York 2011.

Efficient Storage: Automated Storage Tiering

First there was HSM, then came ILM, but this time around, automated tiering--without a catching acronym to hang on it--is getting much more serious consideration. Shrinking storage budgets and escalating capacity requirements have made it clear that storage must be managed better. One of the basics of good management is ensuring that data is kept on the most appropriate storage according to its usefulness and importance to the organization. Automated storage tiering represents a bold step in that direction, and most major storage vendors have jumped on the tiering bandwagon--but there are key differences in how they tier, and some software alternatives to consider as well.

Making the Case for Solid-State Storage

Everybody knows that solid-state storage runs fast and cool, and uses far less power than hard disk alternatives. And everybody knows that solid state is darned expensive, too. In this session, we'll see where SSD can have the most impact in a storage environment, including looking at the various implementation alternatives. We will discuss the device choices and data placement choices you need to make when considering SSD deployments. We'll also crunch the numbers with a financial breakdown of SSD implementation and help you determine if solid state is cost effective for your company, taking into account newer technologies like automated tiering that make solid state a more viable alternative in some cases.

Ask The Experts Zone

