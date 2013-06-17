Demartek Events and Speaking

Dennis Martin likes to include results from the ISO 17025 accredited Demartek lab when he speaks at conferences and user group meetings.

Demartek Discusses SSDs at the Storage Decisions Conference Chicago in June 2013

10 April 2013

, President of Demartek, will present two sessions at the Storage Decisions Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 11, 2013. These sessions are:

Dennis Martin Presenting at Storage Decisions Chicago

Solid-State Storage is Everywhere - But Where Does it Work Best?

In this session, we look at the many options for deploying solid-state storage – server-based, server-based but shared, in a hybrid array, all-flash arrays, caching appliances, etc. We'll describe where it's most beneficial for the particular types of apps you're running; how to evaluate solid-state storage products (specs, controller tech, etc.).

Attendees will:

View this presentation (PDF).

Solid-State Technology - What's New?

Solid-state technology has had the greatest impact on storage systems since the hard disk arrived. Despite its relatively high cost, solid-state has been adopted quickly. And the technology is evolving at an even faster pace. In this session, we'll survey the current state of the art, describe and put into context the most recent developments like TLC, high-capacity SSD, NVMe, etc. This session will also discuss how solid-state is affecting the storage management software market, with emerging products like data cache managers and apps that allow sharing of server-based SSD. We'll tell you what's available now, what's coming soon and what's on the drawing board.

Attendees will:

View this presentation (PDF).

Registration

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for Storage Decisions Chicago 2013. Stay current with the latest news for this conference by following the Twitter hashtag #SDChicago13.