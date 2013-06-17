Demartek Discusses SSDs at the Storage Decisions Conference Chicago in June 2013

10 April 2013

Dennis Martin, President of Demartek, will present two sessions at the Storage Decisions Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 11, 2013. These sessions are:

June 11, 1:15pm - 2:15pm: Solid-State Storage is Everywhere - But Where Does it Work Best?

June 11, 2:25pm - 3:25pm: Solid-State Technology - What's New?

Solid-State Storage is Everywhere - But Where Does it Work Best?

In this session, we look at the many options for deploying solid-state storage – server-based, server-based but shared, in a hybrid array, all-flash arrays, caching appliances, etc. We'll describe where it's most beneficial for the particular types of apps you're running; how to evaluate solid-state storage products (specs, controller tech, etc.).

Attendees will:

Understand the reasons for, an benefits of deploying solid-state storage in each part of the infrastructure

Learn how to compare solid-state product specifications and things to know when conducting evaluations

View this presentation (PDF).

Solid-State Technology - What's New?

Solid-state technology has had the greatest impact on storage systems since the hard disk arrived. Despite its relatively high cost, solid-state has been adopted quickly. And the technology is evolving at an even faster pace. In this session, we'll survey the current state of the art, describe and put into context the most recent developments like TLC, high-capacity SSD, NVMe, etc. This session will also discuss how solid-state is affecting the storage management software market, with emerging products like data cache managers and apps that allow sharing of server-based SSD. We'll tell you what's available now, what's coming soon and what's on the drawing board.

Attendees will:

Learn about the different types of technology that go into today's solid-state storage products and what to expect in the future.

Discover the world of server-side SSD caching and where best to deploy it

View this presentation (PDF).

Click the link to get the complete agenda and registration information for Storage Decisions Chicago 2013.